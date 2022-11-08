I have not forfeited 6-months salary – Kufuor dismisses fake letter to Chief of Staff

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor with President Akufo-Addo

Former president John Agyekum Kufuor has dismissed reports in sections of social and traditional media claiming that he had voluntarily agreed to take a six-month pay cut.

In a November 8, 2022 press release signed by his senior aide, Dr. Kwabena Osei-Adubofuor, the former president denied writing to the Chief of Staff over salary issues.



“This office wants to emphatically state that the reportage is fake and should be treated with the contempt it deserves. We are at a loss as to the object of such reportage, and call for rational reflection on the use of the present avenues of communication that the digital age affords all of us.”



It also pointed out how the discredited statement had the name of the former president wrongly spelled before concluding thus: “The Office of Former President Kufuor therefore urges the general public to utterly disregard this mischievous piece.”



According to the purported request dated October 11, 2022, the former president offered t take a pay cut to support government amid prevailing economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia – Ukraine war.



Find the letter below:





Government has serially blamed COVID and the war for the current economic headwinds that have forced the government to seek a rescue programme with the International Monetary Fund, IMF.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and most of his senior level appointees are currently on a 30% pay cut as part of cost cutting measures to help deal with the harsh economic conditions.



A presidential staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, posted the now discredited Kufuor letter with a “FAKE” label posted across it to dismiss it.







