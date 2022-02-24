I have not granted any interview about Adwoa Safo seeking permission to be absent – Bagbin

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Adwoa Safo away from the country for months

Adwoa Safo did not seek permission from me to be absent, Speaker



E-Levy is yet to be considered



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has refuted claims suggesting that Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya asked for permission to absent herself from the house.



According to him, it is not the duty of the Speaker to determine who is present or absent in the house as it has been captured in the Votes and Proceedings.



He denied granting any interview on the matter relating to Adwoa Safo.

“...I want it to be known by all that I have not granted any such interview anywhere. I have not said anything like that anywhere and the votes and proceedings of the house are so loud that if she is absent without permission for all those days, that is on the votes and proceedings of the house. It is not the Speaker who determines who is present and who is absent.”



From 2017 to 2020, Sarah Adwoa Safo served as the Deputy Majority Leader but was replaced at the start of the second term of the NPP government, and rather offered a ministerial role at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.



She has however been out of the country in the last few months on a number of reasons which include one that she is away on health grounds, the NPP Chairman, Freddie Blay, had earlier stated.



Adwoa Safo’s absence from parliament has been a major talking point also because it has been a blockade in the Majority successfully pushing for the passage of the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy).