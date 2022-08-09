I have nothing against Akufo-Addo’s government – Dr. Amoah

Dr. Kofi Amoah (left), President Akufo-Addo (right)

Renowned economist and businessman, Dr. Kofi Amoah, has said that he has no personal vendetta against the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to Dr. Amoah, he criticises the government a lot for the good of the country and not because he despises the president or any of his appointees.



In an interview on TV3, monitored by GhanaWeb, the economist added that he does not have anything against the government because he has previously worked for the president and the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as an ambassador at large and an advisor respectively.



“I don’t have any personal vendetta (against the government). President Akufo-Addo is a friend, Bawumia is a friend, Mahama is a friend. I’m a friend to all these people but when it comes to national issues, I think we should all put on our patriotic hats and do the things that will be positive for the nation – that will get Ghana going in the right direction.



“Everything that I talk about public, I have already discussed with President Akufo-Addo both verbally and in writing. So, I’m not saying anything in public that I haven’t said to him (the president).



“As Ghanaians, we must get to a point where we must face the truth and we must all speak from the same voice in terms of what is right and what is wrong,” he said.

Dr. Amoah has consistently been on the tail of the government for the failure of some of its policies and programme as well as the current economic difficulties.



He has on a number of times berated and called for the sack of Finances Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for his decision to collapse Ghanaian-owned banks, which he says is one of the reasons for the current hardships in the country.



