I have nothing against John Kumah – Ejisu MCE clears air

John Kumah

Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu Samuel Oduro Frimpong has denied claims of instigating plans to oust the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Dr John Kumah.

The Ejisu MCE’s claims come after some New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth groups in Ejisu alleged that he was making the MP unpopular to score political points for his brother, who happens to be Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Kwame Agyeman-Budu.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Tuesday, March 15, Mr Frimpong cleared the air that “I have nothing against my MP”.



“In fact, he is one of the four people who lobbied for me to cling the MCE position so why will I work against him?”



He added that some unscrupulous people “who dislike me are creating issues between me and the MP but for me I don’t have anything against John Kumah”.

When asked if he has any plans of working his way up for his brother to unseat John Kumah, he told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “my brother Budu hasn’t said it anywhere that he has interest in the MP position. All these issues came up after the polling station elections unfolded so I don’t know where all these allegations are coming from”.



The MCE further appealed to all stakeholders to allow peace prevail for developments to accelerate in Ejisu.



“Let’s put the interest of the party at heart than our parochial interest. With these fragments of issues [and] cracks in the party will make the breaking the eight more difficult. Let’s come together ensure a united front to face the opposition in 2024.”