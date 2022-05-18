I have personally planted trees and created a forest larger than Achimota forest – Deputy Lands Minister

Deputy Lands Minister, Benito Bio Owusu

Government declassifies portions of Achimota Forest as reserve

Lands Ministry outlines plans for Achimota Forest



Government committed to protecting Ghana’s forest, says Deputy Lands Minister



Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Bio Owusu has stated that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo remains fully committed to protecting the nation’s forest cover.



The deputy minister speaking in an interview with Okay FM reacted to reports that government intends to sell off the Achimota Forest for private development.



But according to Benito Bio, the current government has never found a reason to reduce the nation's forest cover but remains committed to expanding it through various interventions.

“We plead for calm as we are rather bent on protecting the forests. We have committed to planting 20 million trees this year. We remain resolute in that commitment,”



“It is in the government’s wisdom which is why the likes of my minister, Samuel Jinapor, myself Benito Owusu Bio and Honourable Mireku Duker have been appointed to man the ministry. Myself, I plant averagely 40,000 trees annually. I started in 2011 and little by little, the trees I have been able to plant and the forest I have been able to create is larger than the current day Achimota forest.



“And so it is something that is our heart desire for which we will therefore not compromise on and work hard for future generations to be motivated to further our course. So we plead public support and a better understanding of the matter,” he added.



There was a public uproar on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, after a document about the government’s decision to declassify the Achimota Forest as a reserve.



Following the reports, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor held a press conference to dispel the report.

According to the minister, the government had no intent to destroy or sell the forest but has rather taken measures to protect and uplift the Achimota Forest.



The minister explained that the Executive Instrument declassifying the forest only covered some portions which government has released back to its pre-acquisition owners.



The said portions the minister noted had been released back to the owners with due recourse to protecting the integrity of the Achimota Forest.



Mr Jinapor further revealed plans by the government to develop parts of the forest into an eco-park.



Background

Social media platforms particularly Twitter had ‘Achimota Forest’ trending number one after an Executive Instrument (E.I) about the Achimota Forest Reserve went viral.



In the said E.I. 144, a portion of the Achimota Forest by the command of President Nana Akufo-Addo is declared as ceased from being recognized as a forest reserve effective May 1, 2022.



It also details that District Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority must prepare a master plan for the development of the land and submit it to the Lands Minister for approval.



Again the District Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority have been tasked to into consideration the protection of the ecological integrity of an adjoining forest reserve while preparing the master plan.