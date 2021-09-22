I have proof my wife was pregnant – Husband of missing Takoradi woman contradicts Regional Minister

Josephine Mensah was found on Tuesday without her 9 month pregnancy

• Husband of the woman who went missing in Takoradi has dismissed claims that his wife’s pregnancy was a hoax

• The Western Regional Minister, Mr Darko-Mensah has stated that preliminary investigations show Josephine Mensah was never pregnant



• However, according to her husband he has evidence that proves the minister’s claims to be wrong



Husband of the 28-year-old woman who went missing in Takoradi has disputed assertions that his wife’s 9-month-old pregnancy was a hoax.



About a week ago, a nine-month pregnant woman was reported missing in Takoradi after she failed to return from an early morning walk.



Josephine Panyin Mensah went missing under bizarre circumstance which saw some reports of kidnapping and alleged demand of ransom emerging.

She was, however, found on Tuesday, September 22, 2021, but in a much more bizarre condition which has caused a lot of questions to be asked.



According to reports, Josephine, who went missing with a fully grown baby bump, was found without any indications of her pregnancy.



The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah in an interview said he has received reports indicating the pregnancy was a hoax.



“Yesterday, the BNI sent me a report that she has been found and is currently at the Axim Government Hospital where she was receiving medical attention. However, their preliminary investigation indicates that the story was just a mere fabrication. They suspect that this whole story was fake and that the Medical officer who looked at her said she is not pregnant and has never been pregnant,” he told Accra-based Kessben FM.



In the defense of his wife, however, Paul Simon, who is the husband of Josephine Mensah, has vehemently refuted the Minister’s claim.

In a separate interview with Kessben FM, stated that he has records and documents to prove that his wife was indeed pregnant prior to being kidnapped.



“My wife was nine months pregnant and moved in with her mum at the 8th month because her delivery date was due prior to the kidnapping incident.”



“I have the antenatal care and pregnancy records to prove that my wife was pregnant when she got missing. I am very worried about the rumours making rounds and I want to halt the interview to process my thoughts,” Mr Simmon stated.



Josephine was reported to the police as missing on the September 16, with later reports indicating that some alleged kidnappers got in touch with her family to demand a ransom for her return.



She was found by a carpenter in Axim on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, and was said to be unable to speak from trauma.

She is reported to have requested for a pen and a paper through which she communicated her ordeal to the people who found her.



According to the carpenter, a traumatized Josephine informed him through writing that she went into forced labour when the kidnappers grabbed her. He further stated that the baby died and was taken away from her.



Her family and security officers were later contacted and she was sent to a health facility at Axim for medical attention.