I have raised Adwoa Safo's issue with Akufo-Addo - NPP regional chairman

Akufo-Addo endorses Adwoa Safo at a Dome-Kwabenya rally in 2020

Sarah Adwoa Safo absent from Parliament all through 2022

NPP MPs lambast Dome-Kwabenya MP for sabotage



Adwoa Safo still holding on to her seat and Ministerial portfolio



The Greater Accra regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, Divine Otoo Agorhom, has disclosed that he has raised the issue of Dome-Kwabenya with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He is of the view that the continued absence of Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for the Constituency was a matter of grave concern and one that he was ready to tackle head-on.



In an interview with Citi TV, Divine stressed: “I am not happy with the situation at Dome Kwabenya at all, and I am not hiding it. I drew the President’s attention to the fact that all is not going on well in the constituency.”

Adwoa Safo’s absenteeism dominates news



Adwoa Safo earlier this year became topical in political discourse with a number of NPP MPs suggesting that her continued absence from Parliament was adversely affecting government business because of the hung nature of the lawmaking chamber.



The Regional chairman added: "As a political party, we will not sit down and lose that seat. A regional chairman should be able to [resolve the issues] and I have what it takes to do this. We are talking because we can’t just get up and be doing things.



“The superiors must appreciate the issues on the grounds, and bring their attention to it to ensure that it is addressed.



"But if it becomes necessary [to remove the incumbent MP], the party will consider that decision and organize itself for it. If we have to expel someone from the party to pave the way, we will do that”, he explained.

Colleague NPP MPs lambast Adwoa Safo



In an interview on Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Michael Okyere Baafi, the New Juaben South MP said Adwoa Safo had clearly been attempting to use her seat as a bargaining chip and in essence has been working to sabotage the government.



Similar sentiments were expressed by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong and some members of the Majority Leadership.



She is currently the subject of a summons to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament to answer question over her protracted absence without permission. Two other NPP MPs facing similar summons are Kennedy Agyapong and Henry Quartey.