I have resurrected 2 dead people – Owusu Bempah

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, has admonished persons who say there is no God to have a change of heart.

In a Hello FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Rev. Owusu Bempah said that God exists and has used him to resurrect two people from death.



He added that these people he raised from the dead are living and breathing and are among the many impossible things that God has done through him.



“God uses us to achieve humanly impossible things. I remember going to Takoradi to preach at the church of a senior pastor called Pastor Osei Tutu. As I was ministering, a corps of a lady who had died for 2 days was brought to the church. One of the pastors at the church was a medical doctor, and he checked and confirmed that the lady was dead and had begun to rot. Pastor Osei then notified me to announce and tell the people who brought the dead body to take it to the morgue because that person was dead and nothing could be done.



“Can you believe when I started to praise and worship after preaching, the Holy Spirit descended and the dead lady was resurrected? The person is alive today and she lives in Takoradi. She fellowships at the Church of Bishop Osei Tutu.



“Aside from that, do you remember that someone died in Goaso? The person lives with his siblings and they thought he had gone to church, not knowing that he was in his room and had been dead for two days. One of his brothers said they should call me because he had heard I can resurrect dead people. They called me, and by God’s grace, I told them what to do. I told them to read the Psalms over water and sprinkle it on the corps.

“Can you believe that the person who has been dead for two days resurrected? Pastor Charles Owusu and all my pastors were around when the person who resurrected and his family came for thanksgiving in my church,” the pastor narrated in Twi.



He reiterated that he did none of these things by his strength or power, which he got from idols or black magic.



He urged persons who do not believe in God to do so as soon as possible before they perish.



Watch the interview in the video below:





