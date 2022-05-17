I have the support of Kennedy Agyapong to be NPP general secretary - John Boadu

General secretary of the NPP, John Boadu

The general secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, has said that he is not one of the current executives of the party Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong wants to be voted out in the upcoming national elections.



According to him, the Assin Central (MP) Member of Parliament has endorsed his candidature for the general secretary position and has indicated he will be supporting him, asaaseradio.com reports.



Kennedy Agyapong, during an interview on Asaase Radio in February 2022, stated that the current leadership of the NPP (New Patriotic Party) was ineffective and called for them to be voted out in the upcoming national election of the party.

John Boadu indicated that Agyapong called for him to be booted out as general secretary of the party because he did not understand a question posed to him by a journalist.



"I think that is why sometimes I appreciate a holistic analysis of the issue. Kennedy Agyapong was on your station (Asaase Radio); you asked him a question, he didn't know the details of what it is, he burst out.



"The following day, he retracted the statement he made about me, and I think that you must acknowledge that and he even went further to say that I am one of the most hard-working individuals in this party and the kind of energy that I have brought into this party he thinks I should be elected again," he said.



The NPP has had its polling station and constituency executive elections. The next for the party is the election of regional executives and national executives.



The national executive election is expected to take place in July 2022, with CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Justin Kodua Frimpong, Nana Obiri Boahen and former Tamale Mayor now Deputy Forestry Commission boss Musah Iddrisu Superior challenging John Boadu for the general-sectary position.

