I have undertaken the boldest intervention to deal with corruption - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Any public official accused of corruption has been dealt with

My job is not to convict people - Akufo-Addo



Corruption continues to be a problem for global economies and sustainable development



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that his government has been the most responsive in the fight against corruption.



Speaking at a national anti-corruption conference, the President noted that the necessary initiatives to properly deal with government officials accused of corruption have been thoroughly done.



“My government has undertaken arguably the boldest initiative since the country attained independence nearly 65 years ago to reform and strengthen the capacity of our institutions to tackle corruption in the public sector."

The President further noted that his job is not to convict accused persons but hand them over to the necessary bodies to be investigated and prosecuted if found guilty. He believes he and his administration has been able to do that.



“Charity begins at home, and that is why so far, every single alleged act of corruption levelled against any of my appointees have been investigated by independent bodies such as CHRAJ, the CID and in some cases by parliament itself. It is not my job to clear or convict any person accused of wrongdoing or engaging in any act of corruption. That is the job of the courts”.



“My job is to act on any accusation of corruption and refer the issues to the proper investigative agencies for the relevant enquiry and necessary action including if required the suspension of the affected official pending the conclusion of the investigation. That is exactly what has been done since I assumed the role of national leadership”.



The National Anti-Corruption Conference is being organized by the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and partners, under the auspices of the Office of the President.



Corruption continues to be a problem for global economies and sustainable development, and it had been identified as a major root, cause of poverty, deprivation and underdevelopment.