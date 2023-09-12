I haven’t been granted any favour that I don’t deserve – IGP Dampare

Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Dr George Akuffo Dampare the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Ghana Police Service, has dispelled claims that he was favoured in his rise to the top of the police service.

According to him, all the positions he has ever held in the service were due to his dedication to the police service and academic qualifications.



Making an appearance before the 7-member committee, IGP Dampare indicated that his rapid rise through the ranks was never due to his connections to any powerful figure.



“In terms of my ranking in the police service, it has been purely based on my competencies, academic qualifications and hard work because of the passion I have for the work. I have not at any point in time been called aside by any individual and granted me any favour that I do not deserve,” he said



Explaining further, IGP Dampare said that he had held a number of different positions in the police service, which had given him an added advantage before becoming the IGP.



“In terms of positions I have held, I have been virtually across every command within the service, and at a point because of my commitment to work, I was handling multiple schedules at the national headquarters.

“This is because if you give me a work, you just have to consider it done because that is me I get things done and I work around teams to get them done on the basis of Genesis 1:26,” he added.



