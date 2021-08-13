I haven't been sacked - GNPC Boss

The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr. K.K Sarpong, has debunked speculations that President Nana Akufo-Addo has dismissed him from office.

Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme host, Kwami Sefa Kayi, in an interview with the GNPC Boss on Thursday, August 12, 2021, asked him about some rumours circulating around that the President has sacked him from office over some issues.



The rumormongering is said to have emanated from a certain website.



In his response, Dr. K.K Sarpong stated emphatically that he remains the substantive boss of the GNPC and that there has been no official statement from the President.

"So far as I'm concerned, President Nana Akufo-Addo hasn't dismissed me," he said.



