I haven’t betrayed Alan Kyerematen – Sly Tetteh on declaring support for Bawumia

Sylvester Tetteh, Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro and a supporter of the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, has defended his decision to endorse Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia in his bid for the presidency.

Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM's Kokrokoo on September 20, 2023, he stated that his choice to support Dr. Bawumia is not a betrayal of Alan Kyerematen but rather a pragmatic decision based on the circumstances of the NPP's flagbearer race.



He explained that his support for Dr. Bawumia stemmed from the fact that Alan Kyerematen had voluntarily withdrawn from the race. He emphasized his commitment to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and expressed the necessity of working within the party's framework, regardless of individual affiliations.



"I am an NPP member. I will vote on November 4th, and the person I was following, Alan Kyerematen, has made it clear that he won't contest again. I have to work, so should I go and sit down just because Alan is out of the contest? No, it is not possible," Tetteh asserted.



Tetteh further clarified his position, stating that if Alan Kyerematen had remained in the race, he would have continued to support him. However, Kyerematen's voluntary withdrawal from the race left Tetteh with the task of evaluating the remaining candidates and making an informed decision.



"If someone claims that I have changed my mind quickly, I don't get it because on November 4th, we have to elect a leader while Alan is no more in the race leaving four of the candidates, we have to select a leader. If Alan was to be in the race, and the next day, I just wake up to support Dr. Bawumia, then you can say that I have changed my mind quickly, but I haven't. I have said that if Alan had been in the race, he would have been my choice, and he was my choice until he voluntarily decided that he wouldn't continue the race again.

"Four people are left, we still need to make a determination. His decision was a disappointment, and I got pained by the decision because of the effort that we put into the campaign. I was hoping it would get to an end, but that couldn't happen, so we have to move on, and moving on, I think Dr. Bawumia is the best candidate now, that is why I am calling for support for him."



"So, it has nothing to do with me betraying someone or changing my mind quickly," Tetteh added.



Alan Kyerematen announced his withdrawal from the race on September 5, 2023.



Kyerematen cited various reasons for his decision, including the alleged intimidation of delegates during the recently held Super Delegates Conference on August 26, 2023.



Bawumia will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders, including Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie, and Addaih Nimoh.

The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the leader of the party.



The political landscape in Ghana is heating up ahead of the 2024 elections. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are gearing up for a fierce battle, among other parties.







