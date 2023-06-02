I haven’t failed as a soldier, politician or lawyer - Effah Dartey replies Maurice Ampaw

Captain retired Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, a private legal practitioner, has expressed his disappointment over some derogatory remarks made against him by fellow lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

Effah Dartey has vehemently rejected Ampaw's characterization of him as a failure during his military career, citing numerous achievements during his service.



Recounting his military journey in an interview with Okay FM on June 1, 2023, the outspoken lawyer highlighted several accomplishments that contradict Ampaw's claims.



According to him, he excelled as a marathon champion within two weeks of joining the Ghana Armed Force (GAF), leading to his selection for training at the prestigious Sandhurst Royal Military Academy in the United Kingdom.



He added that he received the Best Overseas Cadet Prize in 1978.



The one-time lawmaker further explained that, upon his return to Ghana as a lieutenant, he faced challenging circumstances, such as the June 4 coup, and as a result, he assumed the role of Aide-de-Camp to Army Commander General Quainoo.



“I became the Aide-de-Camp to Army Commander General Quainoo … after that, I went to Lebanon, and I left a legacy there. I built the Nkrabeah ward and according to Ghanaian soldiers who have been going there, that ward is still there.



“…so, from there when I came back, the military intelligence said that Rawlings was my friend, and Boakye Gyan was also my friend so they accused me of planning a coup and got me arrested and charged me for treason,” he narrated.

According to him, he was able to successfully argue his innocence before the General Court Martial, leading to his acquittal on charges of treason even though he was convicted of misconduct and subsequently imprisoned.



“So, I did a submission of no case to the General CourtMartial and I told them that there is no evidence that I was planning to do any coup so I should be acquitted and discharged, and they acquitted and discharged me … but I was convicted of misconduct and I was jailed.



“So, I was in prison and Rawlings came to power for the second time and came to release me…so, people told Rawlings I am a potential coup monger…so, Rawlings arrested me, he didn’t give me a fair trial but put me in prison for six months and whiles I was in prison, he promoted me to captain rank.



He added, “Then they called me and said I should leave Ghana Armed Forces … A friend sent me the transcript of what Maurice Ampaw said and after reading it I was in tears even though they say ‘men don’t cry’.



“Lawyer Maurice Ampaw insulted me saying that I, Captain, I am a failure as a soldier, a failure as a lawyer, I have failed as a politician, I have failed in life, oh!



“And the reason he said these things about me was because I supposedly insulted him during interviews, I had a radio station.



“… per the story, I have just narrated, it does not mean I am a failure as a soldier, I was sacked from Ghana army because of politics by JJ Rawlings and he ‘should get away'.”

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw launched an attack on his fellow legal practitioner, Captain (retired) Nkrabea Effah Dartey, accusing him of prematurely celebrating a court case that is still pending.



Speaking on his Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem on Wontumi TV on May 21, 2023, Ampaw criticized Effah Dartey for allowing his client, Afia Schwarzenegger, to insult Chairman Wontumi, who belongs to his political NPP.



“And I have taken you to court for the second time which the case hasn’t been held and you claim you have won. You are sick, I think Effah Dartey you have a problem and you must be very careful…Afia’s case hasn’t been held and I am filing a different motion for the matter to be held afresh, so Afia, you have not won, Nkrabea Effah Dartey stop the propaganda and come and face me in court if you are a lawyer who is good. Come and face me in court…and Effah Dartey let me warn you, listen to me, you are older than me but when you begin to do this stupid propaganda I will deal with you that way…I have seen that you are grown but you have a problem,” he fumed.











AM/SARA