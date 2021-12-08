I haven’t heard from Bagbin since I overturned his budget ruling – Joe Wise

Joseph Osei-Owusu

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu has revealed that he has not heard from the Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin after he overturned his ruling on approval of the 2022 budget a week ago.

Speaking on Joy News program ‘The Probe he justified his decision insisting that it was in accordance with the law and standing orders of the parliament



“I haven’t heard from the Speaker, Alban Bagbin in all of these happenings but one thing I want people to know is that when a deputy speaker presides, he is not presiding at the pleasure of the Speaker. He presides in his own right according to the standards and provisions of the constitution.



If an application is brought before me, I don’t have to consult the speaker before I can make a ruling.” Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu stated.



There have been some disagreements between the majority and Minority following the rejection of the budget statement by the Minority on Friday, November 26, 2021, and the subsequent approval by the Majority on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.



For instance, there was chaos in Parliament after the sit-in Speaker, First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, gave a ruling which didn’t favour the Minority Caucus.

The Minority, through its leader, Haruna Iddrisu, had challenged the approval of the 2022 budget statement and requested that a motion be adopted to set aside the approval of the policy document.



According to the Minority, it was wrong for the Deputy Speaker who chaired proceedings on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, to count himself as part of the Majority while he assumed the speaker position.



Meanwhile, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has filed a motion to set aside the ruling of the 1st Deputy Speaker citing bias



“That this Honourable House: sets aside the purported Ruling of the 1st Deputy Speaker, Mr. Joseph Osei-Owusu, MP delivered on Wednesday, 1st December 2021 against the Motion moved by the Hon. Minority Leader, Mr. Haruna lddrisu and seconded by the Hon. Member for Bawku Central, Mr. Mahama Ayariga, as captured on page 9 of the Votes and Proceedings of Wednesday, 1st December 2021,



On grounds that it contravenes the Rules, Conventions and Practices of the House and was actuated by bias”, he filed.