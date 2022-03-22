9
I haven’t said anywhere Free SHS will be reviewed – Oppong Nkrumah

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

The Minister of Information has categorically explained that he hasn’t said on record that the government’s flagship programme of Free Senior High School (SHS) will be reviewed.

Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, speaking on Akoma FM’s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Tuesday, March 22, explained that “I have never said anywhere that Free SHS will be reviewed but the technical teams are going through the 2022 budget to make some possible adjustments.”

The revision of government flagship programmes came to light after a three-day crunch cabinet meeting at Peduase Lodge to proffer solutions to heal Ghana’s economic hardship.

Fallouts of the crunch meeting stirred claims and speculations that Free SHS policy among other 15 flagship programmes are up for review.

But the Information Minister, who doubles as Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency, told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin in Ghanaian language (Twi) that “some media personnel are misquoting me but I want to categorically state that I haven’t said that government will review the most touted programme Free SHS but there are ongoing adjustments to review some policies”.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah assured that plans are far advanced for the passage of E-Levy to rake in revenue for the government to address the rising economic hardship the country is faced with.

