I heard my husband having sex with another woman over the phone - Lady reveals

DJ Nyaami and Germany-based Ghanaian Anastasia Quainoo

Source: SVTV Africa

Germany-based Ghanaian Anastasia Quainoo has disclosed that her husband butt-dialed her while having sex with another woman.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Madam Ann indicated that she had called him earlier to come and eat, but he did not answer. Later, she got a call from him but what she heard was shocking.



“When I answered the call, I realized that they were making love. All I heard was ‘raise your leg, put on your hand there, do this, do that. I got angry and put off the phone.



Immediately I called a moving truck and packed all my things out of the house. When he got back, I had packed everything, including the food he asked me to cook,” she narrated.

Madam Anastasia revealed that aside from his German girlfriend, he had secretly married his baby mama in Ghana. According to Madam Ann, she found a bag full of photos of their court wedding.



“He went to Ghana, got together with his baby mama, and she got pregnant again. Her family demanded that he makes arrangements for marriage. So I found a bag in the wardrobe locked with a padlock.



I opened it with a knife, and it was full of their engagement, court wedding, and outdooring photos. When he got back home, I asked him, but he did not utter a word,” she explained.