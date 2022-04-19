1
Menu
News

I heard my husband having sex with another woman over the phone - Lady reveals

Nyaami And Anastasia Quainoo DJ Nyaami and Germany-based Ghanaian Anastasia Quainoo

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

Germany-based Ghanaian Anastasia Quainoo has disclosed that her husband butt-dialed her while having sex with another woman.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Madam Ann indicated that she had called him earlier to come and eat, but he did not answer. Later, she got a call from him but what she heard was shocking.

“When I answered the call, I realized that they were making love. All I heard was ‘raise your leg, put on your hand there, do this, do that. I got angry and put off the phone.

Immediately I called a moving truck and packed all my things out of the house. When he got back, I had packed everything, including the food he asked me to cook,” she narrated.

Madam Anastasia revealed that aside from his German girlfriend, he had secretly married his baby mama in Ghana. According to Madam Ann, she found a bag full of photos of their court wedding.

“He went to Ghana, got together with his baby mama, and she got pregnant again. Her family demanded that he makes arrangements for marriage. So I found a bag in the wardrobe locked with a padlock.

I opened it with a knife, and it was full of their engagement, court wedding, and outdooring photos. When he got back home, I asked him, but he did not utter a word,” she explained.

Source: SVTV Africa
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Woman stabbed by brother to death
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival
Zanzibar hotel jumps to the defense of man who tried to rape tourist
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game
George Weah's long range goal during African legends match
See how many cars escorted Akufo-Addo to Kwahu