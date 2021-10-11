I hope Ghana will soon abolish death penalty - Sosu

Ghanaian lawmaker Francis-Xavier Sosu

Ghanaian lawmaker Francis-Xavier Sosu has expressed hope that Ghana would soon achieve at least 95 percent abolishing of the death penalty and become the 24th African country to abolish the death penalty.

The legislator, who represents the people of Madina in a statement to commemorate the world day against breath penalty said he was hopeful Ghana would follow rye examples of its neighbours including Sierra Leone, Guinea, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Togo, and Chad the next time this Day is marked.



He also made a strong case for some five women who are currently sentenced to death saying the women are currently suffering trauma.

"In Ghana, there are about 5 women who are currently under sentence of death. These women suffer immensely from trauma for existing at risk of being executed. Though these executions are hardly carried out in Ghana, the imperfections of our Judicial System are sufficient reasons why we must do away with death sentence. People could mistakenly be killed only for future evidence to exonerate them.



For the women on death role, the death penalty has been imposed mainly as the mandatory punishment for murder. Trial judges are unable to consider or take into account any mitigating factors that relates to murder cases involving women including prolonged domestic violence in the hands of partners; the circumstances of the offence, or their peculiar backgrounds before sentencing women when they are convicted for murder. This also forms part of the reasons why I have set in motion a Private Member’s Bill to amend various provisions in our Criminal and Other Offences Act (Act 29) to achieve ninety-five (95) percent abolishing of the death penalty.”