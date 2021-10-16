'I hope Tema MCE will do what is right' – Titus-Glover

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, former MP Tema East

Source: GNA

Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, former Member of Parliament for Tema East has expressed optimism that the newly confirmed Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive will discharge his duties competently and effectively.

He said it was important that Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the MCE for Tema Metropolitan Authority (TMA) does what was right in office.



Mr Titus-Glover a former Deputy Minister of Transport was speaking on the Ghana News Agency – Tema Industrial Boardroom Dialogue platform, which is aimed at creating the needed opportunity for state, non-state, industry players and other stakeholders to address topical national issues.



According to the former Tema East MP, unlike the territorial jurisdiction of the Metropolis in the past, which covered large geographical areas, the current TMA territory only consisted of Tema East and Tema Central Constituencies and therefore administratively had become very small.



“The MCE have no excuse not to perform because, now the Tema Metro is very small,” he said, saying when he was an Assembly Member for the Ashiboi Electoral Area, Tema metro span from the current metro Tema West, Ashaiman, Kpone-Katamanso and Adentan.



He acknowledged that having a smaller administrative area also came along with its resultant loss of revenue and therefore there was the need for the new MCE to come out with innovative ways to increase the Assembly’s Internally Generated Fund to embark on the provision of the needed projects.

He said more revenue was needed to rebuild all the public schools in the Metropolis, which he said were built over 60 years and therefore needed to be pulled down and reconstructed.



The former Tema East MP further said security wise, the Assembly must augment the work of the security agencies in the area by supporting them with the needed logistics such as vehicles for patrols.



He gave the assurance that he was ready to support the MCE to succeed in his new position.



Mr Ashitey who was nominated by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to head the TMA was confirmed with 97 per cent ‘yes’ votes in accordance with the Local Government Act.