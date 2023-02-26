I hope our centenary village won't suffer the fate of other national cathedrals I know – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has taken a dig at government on the construction of a national cathedral.

According to him, he prays the dream of the new national superintendent of Assemblies of God - Ghana; Reverend Stephen Wengam, to build a centenary village for the church, does not suffer setbacks like government's national cathedral project has.



Speaking at the induction service of Reverend Stephen Wengam in Accra on Saturday, February 25, 2023, John Dramani Mahama noted that he was in talks with Pentecost elder, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo on the construction of the centenary village as The Church of Pentecost already has one at Kasoa in the Central region.



He lauded the former national superintendent of A/G, Reverend Paul Frimpong Manso for his contribution towards the development of the church, as well as, the construction of the national headquarters at Ring Road in Accra, Ghana.



This, John Dramani Mahama said, will make members confident about the church and invite international visitors.



"If there is one thing that I can be proud of Reverend Frimpong Manso, it is our beautiful headquarters building. Now, we don't feel shy to invite and receive any international visitors to our headquarters because it can rival any headquarters anywhere in the world and the baton has been handed over to Reverend Wengam and when he was giving his state of the nation address, he talked about the centinary village," he said.



"I know that some churches have convention centres and then beautiful places like that and I note my church of my former chairman, the Pentecost church have a very beautiful convention centre outside Kasoa there...but I spoke to Reverend Wengam and we conspired and I am telling Elder Ofosu Ampofo to tell Rev Nyamekye that our centenary village is going to be bigger and more beautiful than your convention centre and may it not suffer the fate of some national cathedrals that I know," John Dramani Mahama stated.

The latest corruption exposé on the National Cathedral by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, suggested impropriety on the part of the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.



On January 16, 2023, the MP made some allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng, who is the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



In an earlier revelation about the National Cathedral, Okudzeto Ablakwa said a whopping GH¢2.6 million was dished out to a company named JNS Talent Centre Limited.



Further investigations into the alleged payment led to the discovery of one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi as a director of JNS Talent Centre.



Having confirmed the identities of two out of three directors of the centre, Ablakwa dug deeper in a bid to discover the identity of the third director, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



According to his findings, citing a number of statutory documents, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi was the same as Reverend Kusi Boateng, who has allegedly been operating under the pseudonym Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

The matter is currently in court.



The court ordered the necessary legal steps to be taken to serve the respondent on the contempt issue.







ESA/WA