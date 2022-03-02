‘I ignorantly asked for ouster of NPP national officers’ - Ken Agyapong does U-turn

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Kennedy Agyapong fights Yaw Buaben Asamoa publicly

Assin Central MP wants Buaben Asamoa sacked as NPP spokesman



Agyapong does U-turn on call for National Executives to be voted out



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has admitted he was ignorant to have called for the ouster of the current National Executives of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, over the appointment of Yaw Buaben Asamoa as Communication Director.



The lawmaker last week threatened during two separate interviews that he will campaign against the current executives for handing the NPP’s top communications role to an incompetent person.



But in an interview on Net2 TV – which he owns – he admitted that he was wrong to make that call because the Communications Director was appointed by the National Council of the Party.



“Initially I thought it was the National Executives that appointed him, that is why I was angry with John Boadu and the other executives but after that, I got to know it was the decision of the National Council.

“So John Boadu and Nana B and all the executives did their part…they worked, so I forgive them, I was very angry yesterday because of Yaw Buaben Asamoa and campaigned against them,” he stressed.



He reserved special praise for the party’s General Secretary: “but I think John Boadu especially, as a young General Secretary, his commitment is without a doubt.”



He stated that the stress associated with the job Boadu was executing is huge, especially funding… “young but they worked, I wanted their ouster because of Yaw Buaben Asamoa but they did a lot of work,” he added.



Agyapong is however on his crusade the Buaben Asamoa’s appointment had proven a bad one and that the former Adentan MP should be fired.



“You here at Oman FM are witnesses to Yaw Buaben Asamoa who had been made Communication Director, that is the worst decision the National Council has ever taken.



“Yaw Buaben Asamoa should be fired immediately, our communications have broken down, at least Nana Akomea has executed that role for me to see before,” Agyapong stated.