I inherited Bawumia’s father’s wig and gown to start a private law practice – Former NDC MP

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu, Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni has acknowledged the tremendous help he received from the father of the current Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in his resolve to go into private practice as a lawyer.

According to him, after three years as a District Magistrate which he did not find quite challenging and being transferred from Agona Swedru to the Central Region to Tema in the Greater Accra Region, he decided to quit and go into private practice.



He disclosed in an interview on motion TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com the late Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia was of great help to him when he took that decision.

Revealing how the late lawyer and the paramount chief of Kperiga helped in shaping him he said “When I decided to quit from the judiciary in 1980, I decided that I was coming back home and that when I come home, I was going to set up a practice in law. When I came, the later Mr. Mumuni Bawumia of blessed memory was like a father to me…he was just leaving the practice to join the Liman administration. He had been appointed the Chief Executive of COCOBOD so he was winding up to leave when I arrived. I went and greeted him and he said oh come. So, I kind of took over his office, took over his desk, the furniture, the files…he even gave me his gown and his wig. He was a father to me and therefore I took over”



He added “because of my work as a District Magistrate, a lot of very eminent lawyers appeared before me and I learnt a lot from a whole of them. I did not really need to go into chambers with a senior so I went on my own and when I decided to do that, I looked for a name I said ok I will call it Yelin-Nzo(Tell my friend in Dagabanli).