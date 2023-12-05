I invited ‘Don’ to join NDC - Nii Lante reveals

Member of Parliament for the Odododiodioo Constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Caucus and Member of Parliament for the Odododiodioo Constituency, has narrated the process of persuading Mr Michael Yarboi Annan, also known as Don, to join the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Venting his frustration with the Functional Executives Committee's (FEC) decision to disqualify Mr. Annan from the NDC Parliamentary race, Mr Vanderpuye explained a familial connection, as Mr Annan is a nephew of the late NDC stalwart D.F. Annan.



Mr Vanderpuye expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision to disqualify Mr Annan, who had previously been associated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He revealed that despite Annan's NPP affiliation, he successfully convinced him to switch allegiances and join the NDC, citing his popularity and resourcefulness.



The MP asserted that Mr Annan had the capacity to retain the Odododiodioo Constituency seat for the NDC.



He questioned whether the party prioritised retaining the seat or merely having a candidate, urging the FEC to reconsider its decision and allow the delegates to decide Odododiodio's leadership for the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Vanderpuye emphasised that without Mr. Annan, the NDC would face challenges winning the parliamentary seat in 2024.



He drew attention to a precedent in the party's history when a candidate, Dr Justice Kofi Annan, contested the primary under the Effutu Constituency NPP primary in the Central Region and was later selected as the NDC's parliamentary candidate in the 2020 elections.



Expressing concern about the treatment meted out to Mr Annan in the lead-up to the party's primary, Mr Vanderpuye highlighted the inconsistency in viewing party affiliation as a disqualifying factor.



Mr Vanderpuye expressed his frustrations with the decision during an interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Monday.