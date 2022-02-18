I joined NABCo for bigger opportunities - Former beneficiary

NABCo beneficiaries demonstrate in Accra

NABCo beneficiary speaks about his experience



A former beneficiary of the Nation Builder’s Corps (NABCo), Ishmael Batoma, has explained what got him into the program.



He said that although he had been in some jobs before the NABCo opportunity came knocking at his door, he went in for it only because he was hopeful that it could be a platform for other bigger opportunities for him.



“In 2018, I was teaching in some private schools but before going into teaching, I was working for a firm but I lost my job and then we heard this opportunity so I was just trying my luck and not an opportunity in terms of money, but an opportunity to learn, a platform to get a bigger opportunity,” he said.



He made this known while speaking with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei, host of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, on the topic, Woes of Unemployment in Ghana; the NABCo Experience.

The Lowdown shows every Monday on the GhanaWeb TV channel on YouTube.



On Thursday, February 17, 2022, some aggrieved NABCo beneficiaries hit the streets of Accra in protest, demanding better conditions of service, permanent jobs, and the payment of their arrears.



