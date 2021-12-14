‘I jubilated over GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nomination’ – A Plus

GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

A Plus won Social Media Personality of the Year

He expressed his excitement when he got the nomination



Kwame A Plus has revealed that he jubilated over his nomination for the maiden GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, Social Media Personality of the Year category.



According to him, he enjoyed the nomination and he went ahead to post his nomination on his verified Facebook timeline.



“GhanaWeb nominated me, not awarded, nominated me for Social Media Personality of the Year. I put that on Facebook; the way I was enjoying it. I was jubilating [for] Social Media Personality of the Year [nomination],” he said on Metro TV’s One on One programme, that aired on Monday, December 13.

A Plus, on the night of the awards, held at the Accra City Hotel, emerged the winner of that category. He was in the category with Kaly Jay, Nana Aba Anamoah and Kwadwo Sheldon.



Receiving the award, the musician cum political activist expressed his excitement for being the first to pick that award and said he was optimistic that the scheme will grow to become one of the big award schemes in the country.



“Thank you for this special honour. I have no doubt in my mind that this award will go on to become one of the biggest awards in Ghana; I’m very happy to be the first winner of this category. I want to say a very big thank you,” A Plus said.



GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is a people’s choice award scheme aimed at acknowledging personalities, groups, and organisations that have contributed immensely to the development of Ghana.



The categories were, the GhanaWeb Humanitarian Award, which will recognize a Ghanaian who has been exemplary in promoting human welfare by helping the needy and underprivileged people in Ghana without discrimination.

Others included, the GhanaWeb Women Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Media Development Award, the GhanaWeb Creative Arts Excellence Award, the GhanaWeb Peace & Diplomacy Award, the GhanaWeb Business Development Award, the GhanaWeb Youth Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Leadership Excellence Award, and the GhanaWeb Tech & Innovation Award.



The rest were, the GhanaWeb Culture Promoter Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Man Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Woman Award, the GhanaWeb Advocate of Good Governance Award, the GhanaWeb Discovery Award, the GhanaWeb Star Award, the GhanaWeb Social Media Personality Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Blogger Award, and the GhanaWeb Business Giant Award.



