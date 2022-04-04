I just preside, don’t blame me for decisions taken by MPs – Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has bemoaned criticisms levelled against him by some factions of the public for the passage of the Electronic Transfer E-Levy (E-Levy) bill.



According to the speaker, he can not be blamed for the decisions made in Parliament because he is not responsible for taking decisions in the house, myjoyonline.com reports.



“When it comes to shove and pull, push and pull, members are equally matched, and I am not a Member of Parliament. When you look at Article 93, actually, I am not defined as part of Parliament.

“You understand, so sometimes don’t hold me responsible for decisions that are taken by the House when I am not part of the decision-making process; I just preside,” Bagbin is quoted to have said at the swearing-in of new executives of the Parliamentary Press Corps on Monday.



Also, the Speaker of Parliament indicated that the Standing Orders governing the house had to be amended because of the structure of the current Parliament.



“In trying to use these old rules to manage this new creature has not been easy, and that should be expected, but the people don’t understand.



“Why this behaviour? The behaviour of the current Parliament is different from the previous ones because this current Parliament is not the same as the previous, and I think that not all of us anticipated that this will happen to us,” he said.



Meanwhile, Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga has said that the minority caucus in parliament is surprised that Speaker Alban Bagbin did not check whether there was a quorum before the E-Levy was passed.