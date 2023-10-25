I knew Bawumia would win the super delegates election – Kennedy Agyapong admits

Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful has admitted that he knew Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would emerge victorious in the August 26 super delegates election.

The flagbearer hopeful said he expected that outcome based on the backing the Vice President had received within the party.



Speaking in an interview on Gbangu FM over the weekend, he explained that the camp supporting Vice President Bawumia had garnered support from party executives, Members of Parliament (MPs), and other influential figures prior to the said election.



“I was surprised with the outcome, but to be honest with you, I knew the vice president was going to win the super delegates. I won't lie to you, I knew it because they had whipped all chief executives, MPs, anybody who matters (into line) …so, I knew he was going to win but I didn’t expect him to win with that huge margin, I was surprised that wow people actually voted for him because of fear of money and everything, I said okay that is fine,” he said.



Bawumia garnered 629 votes representing 68.15 percent of the total votes cast to emerge top of the August 26 process.



In second place was Kennedy Agyapong who polled 132 votes representing 14.30 percent while Alan Kyerematen polled 95 votes representing 10.29 percent.



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







AM/SARA



