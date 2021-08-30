I knew there was no way I could win 2020 elections – Akpaloo

Presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Percival Kofi Akpaloo

After campaigning throughout the country in the 2020 general elections, the founder and Presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Mr. Percival Kofi Akpaloo has confessed that he knew nothing could make him win the elections.

“Why should I think I could win that (2020) election?” Mr. Kofi Akpaloo asked on Kumasi-based Wontumi FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



According to him, looking at the strength and corrupt nature of the two major political parties – the NDC and the NPP it will be difficult for any other party in the country to win any general election.



He further, noted that his plan for forming a political party is basically to win elections some years to come and not in the immediate future.

Mr. Kofi Akpaloo made a lot of promises during his campaign tour and at a point claimed that his decision to join the race for the presidency in 2020 was God’s calling but not his.



When asked if he knew he was not going to win the 2020 elections Mr. Akpaloo retorted “Why should I think I could win that election? Adding that campaign and vim to win the election was baseless and just a hallucination” stressing that there was no chance for him to go close to winning or win that election.



Deputy General Secretary Mr. Nana Obiri Boahen who was also on the show agreed with Mr. Akpaloo’s assertion adding that his dream of becoming a president of the Republic could be realized only in thirty years to come