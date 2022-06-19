I know Bawumia is clean but he is being blamed for other people’s ills - Dr. Amoako Baah

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr. Amoako Baah

Controversial Political Science lecturer, Dr. Amoako Baah, who supports Alan Kyeremanteng, has vouched for the sanctity of the character of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking on a wide range of issues in a radio interview, Dr. Amoako Baah said some ills and lies were being perpetrated by elements in the government, which he said he knew for sure that Dr. Bawumia was not part of.



Dr. Baah, however, added that the Vice President has been caught in a web of dilemma because even though he is not the one in charge of the government, he will be blamed for other people's ills.



"The dilemma of Bawumia is that he is not the one in charge but when we say Nana Addo is not good, he will also take the blame," Dr. Amoako Baah said.



"Look the Finance Minister came to tell us that the World Bank gave Ghana $100 million for COVID. Then the Country Director came to dispute the figure and said World Bank gave Ghana $538 million. This lie affects Bawumia but truthfully I know he is not part of the chop-chop."

Dr. Baah added that despite not being part of the lies, the Vice President will be made a scapegoat simply because he is head of the Economic Management Team.



"They have taken the money without him but on paper, he will be added."



Dr. Amoaku Baah stated that he is the one who first advocated that there should be a Bawumia-Alan ticket but doubts if it would be feasible now. He suggested that Bawumia should step aside for Alan in the circumstances.