‘I know I have a political case, not court case’ – Assin North MP

Embattled Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson

Embattled Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, has described the ongoing legal battle challenging his qualification as a legislator as an attempt to frustrate the minority group in Parliament, to give political advantage to the majority group.

According to him, there have been different political gymnastics in the 8th Parliament under the guise of law, to give political advantage to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) side of the house.



He hinted that, when the government could not pass the obnoxious E-levy, they had to, under the guise of law, arraign him before the court to reduce the numbers of the minority group for the passage of the bill.



He said the same political gimmick was employed to oust him from office, just to reduce the strength of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) side in Parliament because of the equal numbers on each side.



Mr Quayson cited the time and how the clerk of Parliament was served with a ruling from the Cape Coast High Court prior to his swearing-in on the 6th of January 2021 to buttress his assertion that the arrangement on that day was more political than a legal battle.



“You all heard that on the day of the swearing-in there were cars and motorcade on standby, ready to just deliver the ruling to the house even before the event started.



“That was an arrangement done so they could rob us of the speakership, but it failed,” said the politician.

In an interview with Angel News, Mr James Gyakye Quayson said he is confident of winning the case in the face of law and moral conscience.



“In jurisdictions where democracy properly works, this suit would not have been entertained in the first place, because I know I have a political case and not a court case,” he said.



He further expressed gratitude to all voices of conscience and urged them to always be on the side of the truth to save Ghana’s revered democracy.



Touching on the economy, Mr Quayson believes the economic managers have woefully failed Ghanaians.



According to him, the rippling effects of the recent rampant fuel increases and the rise in prices of food items attest to their failures, whilst the high unemployment rate amongst university graduates discourages the need to pursue higher education, a situation he described as worrying.



He entreated the government to take practical and immediate steps to ease the economic hardships faced by Ghanaians.