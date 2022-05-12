5
Menu
News

I know coronavirus money was misused, I want to know how they did it – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader In Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu says he is aware COVID-19 resources secured by the government were misused nonetheless he wants to understand how it was misused.

According to him, the government’s constant attribution of the challenges the country is facing to the Russian-Ukraine war is untenable.

"I know COVID-19 resources were misused, I only want to understand how it was misused. So if president Akufo-Addo believes in the tenets of accountability and transparency let him audit the COVID expenditure,” he told Serwaa Amihere on GHOne TV on Thursday.

Former President John Mahama has also accused the government of using COVID-19 resources to win the 2020 polls.

“Ghana’s fate was easy to predict with the cavalier handling of the economy by the current administration. We went into the pandemic without adequate buffers, and have emerged with a terribly battered economy,” Mr. Mahama disclosed in his address at the 24th African Business Conference organized by the Harvard Business School.

He continued “To make matters worse, the pandemic windfall of over GH¢33 billion which could have cushioned the economy remains unaudited and is believed to have been used largely in the quest to win the 2020 elections at all cost.”

The government has not reacted to allegations that COVID-19 resources were misused.

In June 2020, Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah described the Minority’s call for a probe into COVID-19 expenditure as premature.

“The COVID-19 intervention is ongoing, you are all here because the Covid-19 is ongoing… within that context, we can all understand how premature that petition is… as we have always said it is becoming clear that our colleagues in the minority are always looking for some controversy to distract us from this COVID-19 but we will not be distracted,” he stressed.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Marwako tops Twitter trends over alleged mass food poisoning
1999: The year Asantehene, Dormaahene and Okyenhene were enstooled
Taxi driver who returned GH¢8,400 speaks
Ignore Mahama, NDC will increase E-Levy rate if they return in 2025 – NPP MP
Asiedu Nketia must return to UG Business School for remedial – Bawumia mocks
Nobody will be safe if NDC comes back to power - Kwamena Duncan
Know the hometowns and birth places of all Ghana’s presidents
Dr. Bawumia gifts viral ‘starboy’ taxi driver GH¢20,000
Here are 10 MPs with PhDs in Ghana’s 8th Parliament
Jessica Opare-Saforo suffers E-Levy deduction, goes berserk
Related Articles: