‘I know the person who threatened my husband’ – Wife of deceased #FixTheCountry campaigner speaks

The late Kaaka Anyass Ibrahim Muhammed

Zahada Hudu, the wife of the deceased #FixTheCountry campaigner who was killed after receiving threats on social media has said she knows those who were threatening her husband.

According to her, she wants the police to thoroughly conduct investigations into her husband’s murder so that the perpetrators will be brought to book.



She told Accra-based Citi FM in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb that when her husband was receiving such threats over a post he made on social media, he showed it to her which she even warned him to desist from posting on his social media handles as it could lead to his death.



“Before the attack, he told me that someone had warned him against posting some issues on social media. I even warned him to stop since that could lead to his death, but he wouldn’t listen. I know the person that issued the warning to my husband. We want the police to thoroughly conduct investigations into it to ensure the perpetrators are arrested,” Zahada Hudu said.



She explained that her late husband, who was a member of the Economic Fighter League and the recent #FixTheCountry movement, was using his social media handle to highlight challenges within Ejura, particularly, abandoned government projects that he believed deserve attention from state actors.



She indicated that she believes his activities on social media may have influenced some persons to attack him since he had been warned by some unknown persons before the attack.

“In the early hours of Saturday, we heard a loud noise in the house. I thought my husband was driving away goats from the house at the time. Little did I know that he was being attacked. We saw him in a pool of blood. The people bolted as soon as we opened the door to check what was happening.”



Zahada Hudu, who is saddened by the incident, demanded justice for her late husband.



Meanwhile, the police in the area say they have begun investigations into the matter. They, however, say they have not been able to make any arrest yet.



The police are thus asking residents to assist them with information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.



40-year-old Kaaka Anyass Ibrahim Muhammed died after he was attacked by two unknown assailants who repeatedly struck him in the head with objects until he lost consciousness on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Macho Kaaka, on social media, usually comments on local developmental issues as well as major issues of national interest.



Before his attack on Saturday, June 26, Kaaka shared a post that was about the arrest of some conveners of the #FixTheCountry movement in Accra.



On June 17, 2021, he made a video post about the killing of the police officer in the bullion van attack in Accra and called on the government to improve security for police officers and Ghanaians at large.