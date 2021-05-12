I know the winner of the 2024 elections but will not announce it for now – Reverend Owusu Bempah

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, happens to be one of the few if not the only Ghanaian who knows the outcome of the 2024 election.

The man of God claims God has revealed the results of the elections to him but he would not announce it now.



He indicated that God has not given him the permission to make the prophecy public, pleading that when the time is due, he will inform Ghanaians about the next president.



“God can reveal to you his servant will tell you not to disclose it. I will be deceiving you if I say I don’t know the next president after Nana Addo. I know the person but God has not given me the permission to put in the public space. At the right time I will make the disclosure.



“I wish I could mention the name of the person to bring finality to the matter but its not the ideal time. When the right time comes, I will announce it”.



Reverend Owusu Bempah was speaking in a viral video that captures him as prophesying that God prefers a non-Akan to lead the NPP in 2024.

He revealed that the prophecy came six years ago and that God has had a mind change after Bawumia who was target of the prophecy changed his stance against Christians.



"One thing is that prophetic word was in 2015, the NPP came to power in 2016. We are in 2021, how many years? Six years. Why is it this time that some people are using that part of the message and spreading it?” he asked.



"Then, God said to me, He was going to reveal to me what would hinder the prophecy from coming to pass. And I prayed about it and God showed me what I should do to avert it. We did it.



“And we worked on that of Bawumia. Brethren, I am saying that we worked on that one as well,” Rev Owusu-Bempah narrated.



