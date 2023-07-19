'I least expected what is happening to me today' – Popular influencer Nana Tea

Nana Tea said he was raised in a village

One of the youngest, most influential people on social media, Nana Tea, has said that all that is happening to him in life are things he never imagined could be part of his story.

Recounting his story on GTV Breakfast and how he came to become so influential, especially on Facebook, Nana Tea said that having come from Asesewa, and raised as a village boy, little did he know that people would connect with his love and passion for capturing and sharing photographs online.



Ascribing his progress in life to God, he explained that from his poor family background, he is humbled about the far-reaching recognitions he has today.



“It has just been by the grace of God. I least expected what is happening to me today because from my background, no, I never dreamt of it. I’m not from a good background. I wouldn’t say that poor, but it’s a bit bad.



“I never grew up in Accra. I was raised up in a village; Asesewa… I started with pictures. So, I captured scenes; realities and things that happened in real life and people were relating with what I post and that is how come I gained those kinds of recognitions,” he said.



Nana Tea was on the program with another influencer, Abena Manokekame, to discuss ‘Social Media for Positive Impact.’



