I left GIJ and couldn't even write a single report - Bridget Otoo

Celebrated journalist, Bridget Otoo, has said that she left the Ghana Institute of Journalism not knowing how to write a news script even though she had a degree in Communications Studies.



According to her, the certificate she obtained from the school was 'rubbish'.



Speaking to Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb, Bridget intimated that she had to learn on the job.

With years of experience, hard work and dedication, she is now a household name and considered one of the finest journalists in the country.



"I left GIJ and I couldn't even write a single report so the certificate was rubbish. I learnt on the job when I started to write and learned to tell a story. I learnt to be on camera, I learnt but yet I had a degree in Journalism. A degree in Communication Studies so that foundation is crap."



Also commenting on whether being a journalist requires attending a journalism school she explained:



"Nana Aba went to Journalism school but she didn't start as a journalist. Serwaa Amihere and Kwami Sefa Kayi don't have a journalism background, so some of the best journalists this country has produced didn't have a journalism background and yet they are some of the best we look up to."



Discussing "Women's role in Journalism in Ghana" on the show, Bridget Otoo noted that the role women play in the newsroom can not be overlooked.

Also, Bridget Otoo reiterated that there is nothing wrong with a television presenter looking good, as that is one of the surest ways of boosting confidence.



"It takes a lot of work to look good and there is nothing wrong with looking good. In fact when you dress well, wear good clothes, good hair, you feel good, your confidence is high. I think there were so used to having poor presenters, poor-looking presenters. People want to see journalists on TV looking like their pay," said the broadcaster.



Watch The Lowdown below:



