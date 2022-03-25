I left my business to travel but my family had to borrow money to support me - Student based in Cyprus

Agnes and host of the interview

Source: SVTV Africa

Liberian student based in North Cyprus, Agnes has disclosed that she had to quit school because she could not afford the exorbitant fees charged.

In an interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Agnes indicated that she had to work full time to afford a place to lay her head. According to Agnes, she is paid in Turkish Lira, but landlords take rent fees in Pounds.



“Even though I was coming to study, I aimed to work and go back to establish a better business. I’m not in school now because the fees the agent told me were different when I got here. The rent was $150 a month, but now they are giving out the apartments in pounds but we are paid in Turkish lira,” she narrated.



Agnes added that her parents in Liberia are getting a loan to aid her transportation back home.



“Even with the work, you can’t save. We are only working to pay our rent. You pay $250 for a room and your salary is 3000 Turkish lira ($202). You can’t save anything.

My parents are trying to raise some money or take a loan to buy a ticket for me to go back,”



Speaking of her regrets, Agnes explained that her business was going well, but “I did not appreciate it. If you have a business and you get a profit of $300, it’s good. That’s what I was making but I did not appreciate it.”



Kindly watch the full interview below



