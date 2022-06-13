I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits

Vociferous journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart

Some journalists took money to spread lies about Mahama, Captain Smart alleges

We have to fast for 21 days and beg God's forgiveness for the lies we spread against Mahama, Captain Smart



Nana will not get 1 out of 100 if you compare him to Mahama, Captain Smart



Vociferous journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has admitted that he fabricated lies against former President John Dramani Mahama that led to Mahama losing the 2016 elections.



He alleged that, in addition to himself, Senior Journalists, including Kwami Sefa Kayi and Paul Adom Otchere, who he described as NPP lawyers, spread many lies against the former president.



He added it was only after the election that he realised that most of the things he said about Mahama before the 2016 election were false.

"I was one of the people who was serious (spreading lies against Mahama) … the lies we told against Mahama in this country were not small lies, Paul Adom Otchere was part. We said Mahama had a house in Dubai… that he had gold (concessions); you (Adom Otchere) were part of those of us who were spreading lies about Mahama with your frivolous analysis.



"Myself, you (Adom Otchere), Sefa (Kwami Sefa Kayi) and all the NPP lawyers must fast for 21 days and beg for God's forgiveness… When we came to power, I decided to investigate these claims against Mahama and realised that all the information you (NPP journalist) were feeding us were lies; you took money to spread," he said in Twi during his Maakye Show on Onua TV, monitored by GhanaWeb.



Captain Smart further stated that many NPP (New Patriotic Party) members expected that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would perform as well as ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, but they have all been disappointed.



"… if you compare Nana Addo's performance to John Dramani Mahama, he (Akufo-Addo) will not even get 1 out of 100," he said.



