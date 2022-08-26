I’ll announce where I’ll contest as MP after NDC’s internal polls - Dumelo

John Dumelo

John Dumelo has said it’s only after the completion of the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) internal elections that he’ll disclose which parliamentary seat he’s vying for come 2024 during Ghana’s general elections.

Today Thursday, 25 August, 2022, on Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-morning show, he was responding to rumours he’s no longer contesting for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat after his disappointment in the 2016 general elections.



“At the moment, we just want to make sure we’ve done our branch, constituency and regional elections before the national elections then we’ll choose our flagbearer. That’s the most important thing now,” he told host Nana Romeo on ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’.



According to the hearsay, the actor-turned-politician is eyeing the seat in his hometown.



He responded saying, “You see, I’m a farmer and by virtue of that, I frequent my hometown a lot. For the past two and a half years or so, I’ve been going there a lot especially because of my ginger farming. So it’s right for people to speculate that John wants to compete here or there but I always say that everywhere I find myself, I try to help the community, help the people. Whether I go to the north [of Ghana], western region, central region, everywhere I still do the same thing. So it is right for people to speculate but as to whether I’m going to compete here or there, at the right time we’ll see about it.”



John Dumelo belongs to two tribes in Ghana: He’s Akan and he’s Ewe.



Per his Ewe lineage, Lolobi of the newly created Oti region of Ghana, is his hometown.

What’s peculiar about Lolobi is, together with Akpafu, Santrokofi and Likpe, it is part of areas which were previously part of the Hohoe constituency in the Volta region but as a result of the creation of an independent Oti region, are orphaned – without representation in Ghana’s parliament.



This is set to be rectified in the 2024 general elections.



Rumour has it, John wants to take advantage of this situation to fulfil his parliamentary aspirations which were dashed during the 2016 elections in the competitive Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the capital city of Ghana, Accra.



There’s something else that some suspect could aid John in the Oti region. Though an Ewe land, the occupants are predominately Akan.



When he was invited to clear the air and confirm or deny if he’s given up on the fight for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency seat, the ginger farmer and entrepreneur retorted, “Will you give me money [for the campaign]? When you bring the funds, we’ll see about that.”



John Dumelo is a cast member in a movie titled ‘All or Nothing’ which premiers next month.