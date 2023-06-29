I’ll be a fool not to put it behind me – Muntaka revisits minority reshuffle

Former Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka

Former Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka says he has put aside all the misunderstanding that accompanied a reshuffle of leaders on his side of parliament.

According to him, the bigger good of the party was more important than his personal gains and hence he decided to just put aside the differences that arose after the announcement of a new crop of leaders.



“It’ll take a fool not to put some of these things behind you because you don’t need any resolution, you just carry on. You have to remember when the tension was on, the Council of Elders came in, former President; John Mahama stepped in, and myself, Haruna and Avedzi said that, look, what is it? It is not a bonafide thing. It is just about the method. We got the opportunity to serve; remember before you served, others were there.



“Now you’ve got the opportunity to serve. Yes, the method, everybody saw it to be cruel, it was like a coup d’etat, but that notwithstanding, you cannot carry on with a fight, unless you want to destroy the party that you have decided to spend your youthful age in. So we put all those things behind us,” he noted.



Muntaka further noted that the new crop of leaders including Ato Forson, Kwame Agbodza and others worked closely with him in his former position as Chief Whip and hence, it is only right that he throws his weight behind them to succeed and for the general well-being of the caucus.



“So we put all those things behind us and obviously, the new crop of leaders are individuals that were working with us, they were our subordinates. I will call them; I mean they were virtually like my boys,” he said.

“The new leader was the ranking on finance who was working very closely with me as Chief Whip. The Chief Whip was ranking on roads; was working very closely with me, the new deputy leader was also ranking on trade. They were all working closely with me. If these are persons who have helped us to succeed in one way or the other, if for whatever reason, they are now serving in the new leadership, it is our responsibility to support them.



“Believe me, I spent all my youthful days in this House and I should be the last to want to destroy the party or the legacies that we have left so we have put those things behind us and we are working with them; doing the best that we can to support them so that at least the caucus succeeds,” the MP added.



Muntaka was one of the minority leaders who protested the appointment of new minority leaders to replace himself and some others.



According to him, the move was a plot to eliminate himself and others including the former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu considering what he says was a decision taken without broader consultations.



Resultantly, he made a number of utterances and refused to accept the decision but for the intervention of a number of party bigwigs.

But months after the outburst, the Asawase member of parliament says he has accepted the decision in good faith and put the differences behind him.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









WA