I’ll be a hypocrite if I say Alan didn’t pay delegates – Hopeson Adorye

Alan Kyerematen and Hopeson Adorye

Campaign Operations Director for the Alan Kyerematen camp Hopeson Adorye has admitted that his candidate payed sums of money to delegates to secure some electoral favors in the Special Super Delegates Conference.

He made these assertions speaking to the media at the party’s headquarters after the Electoral Commission officially delivered certified results to the Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party.



In a rare show of sincerity, Mr. Adorye stated “no one can say they came into this election without paying money to delegates. They all paid. I will be a hypocrite if I say we didn’t pay any money”.



Describing the payments as ‘small small moneys for T&T’ he argued that the quantum of monies paid by other candidates determined who won the elections.



Allan kyeremanteng who has always turned up a second force after all post John Agyekum Kufuor flagbearer contests, this time came third, losing out to Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.



Hopeson would however not accept this as an indication of what could happen in the party’s Final November 4 contest describing the delegates as an association of persons protecting their jobs.

In an earlier interview; he dared some candidates to provide the same 100,000 cedis to all the over 200,000 delegates who will be voting in the party’s November elections.



“The delegates who voted today are less than the number of delegates in my constituency, we only came here to shortlist five people. We are part of it and that is the most important. Anything can change in November,” he told reporters.



Meanwhile the special Delegates Conference returned a majority 629 votes averaging 68% for the Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, 132 votes (14.3%) for Kennedy Agyapong with Allan Kyeremanteng coming third with 95 votes representing 10.29% of valid votes cast.



The party will however have to broker a truce or take the herculean pill of another election to break the tie at the 5th and 6th positions occupied by Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimo.