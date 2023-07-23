I’ll be disappointed in NPP delegates if they don’t vote for me – Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku

Flagbearer aspirant of the NPP, Mr Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku has said he will be disappointed in the delegates of his party if he is not voted for in the upcoming delegates’ congress.

According to him, he has been assured by the delegates that they are going to vote massively for him because he has a good massage and a better plan to run the country if he is given the nod.



“I have a good message and everywhere I have interacted with the delegates with my message, the feedback I get is that I have the best of all the ten”.



“If it happens that, those who told me I have the best message get into the ballot and vote for someone else and not me, I will not be disappointed in myself because I have done what a lot of people at my age can’t even dream of doing. I will be disappointed in the people who voted; simple.” Mr Kwadwo Nsafoa Poku told Angel FM Kumasi in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



The aspirant stated that, since delegates have told him they need someone like him who can solve their problems and that they also believe he is the one who can do that, voting against will indicate that they (delegates) are okay with the kind of life they are living.

“Voting against me will only let me understand that, they are comfortable with their standards of living. I know that their situation is not the best. They have told me that, their living condition is not good so they want to change”, he stated.



Ten people in the NPP have filed nominations and passed vetting to contest in the yet-to-be held Presidential primaries.



Candidates including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko are all in the contest.