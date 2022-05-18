‘I’ll be interested to see where this goes’ – British High Commissioner speaks on Barker-Vormawor’s arrest

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Oliver Barker-Vormawor was rearrested

He was charged with careless and inconsiderate driving



Harriet Thompson has commented on the development



Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, has said she is interested to see how things end with the recent arrest of the convener of the FixTheCountry Movement.



She wrote on her Twitter timeline, “Oliver Barker-Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes...”



Oliver Barker-Vormawor was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, May 17, 2022, while on his way to court.

He was taken to the East Legon Police cells and was subsequently arraigned before the Madina District Court.



Barker-Vormawor subsequently announced the charge on his personal Facebook page.



The activist noted that he has been arrested three times this year [2022] due to his activism.



He added that following those arrests, he has been sued three times – twice by the Ghana Police Service and once by the Electoral Commissioner.

“Very bizarre that I had never been arrested in life; yet, in just one year of #FixTheCountry activism, I have already been arrested three times.



"I have also been already sued three times, twice by the Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commissioner”, he wrote on his Facebook timeline.



Meanwhile, the police have since released the outspoken activist after the court granted him bail.



