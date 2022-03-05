I'll beg NDC MPs to accept E-levy when the need arises - Pius Hadzide

Pius Hadzide, Director of National Youth Authority

Director of National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Hadzide has said, he is ready to do whatever is necessary to make sure that opposition Members of Parliament accept the Electronic Transaction levy (E-Levy).

According to him, when the need arises, he will not feel reluctant to go down on his knees to beg the opposition MPs, especially those from the Volta region.



"If it needs that we go down on our knees to plead with especially the seventeen members of Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress from the Volta region, we are prepared, I am prepared as a leader of the youth of this country to kneel down and beg the members of Parliament especially those from my region, the Volta region to accept this".



Mr. Pius Hadzide said this during the Government Townhall Meeting on the economy in Ho, the Volta Regional capital on Friday, 4 February 2022.



He added that "Because many of them (MPs), it is we the youth who queued under the sun and empowered them, we sent them to parliament".

He, however, appealed to the people of the region, the Chiefs and Ghanaians as a whole to welcome the idea.



He emphasized by asking Ghanaians not to politicize the policy "Let's put the politics aside".



The meeting was heavily centered on the E-Levy with various opinions from the participants.



The finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah took their time and explained critical issues on the levy and how it is expected to help the nation in revenue generation.