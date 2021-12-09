I’ll begin prosecuting corruption cases from next year - Kissi Agyebeng

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

December 9 is International Anti-Corruption Day

Kissi Agyebeng addresses first presser



SP setting up internal control mechanisms to prevent corruption at OSP itself



The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has announced he will begin prosecution of some cases under investigation from next year.



According to him, the Office of the Special Prosecutor is currently investigating 31 cases for court.



These cases will be the first for the Special Prosecutor since he assumed office August.

“The OSP has completed a review of all the alleged cases of corruption and corruption-related offences before it. Currently, the OSP is investigating thirty-one (31) active cases and it will in due course commence the prosecution in the courts of the cases it considers probatively strong. There is no case commenced by the OSP pending in the courts at the moment.



“The OSP would vigorously investigate and prosecute cases of alleged or suspected corruption and corruption-related offences and recover proceeds of such offences through property tracing of tainted property and currency in line with our vision of rendering corruption a costly enterprise,” he said.



Addressing the media as part of activities of the Office of the Special Prosecutor to mark the UN international day on anti-corruption on Thursday, December 9, 2021, he outlined new measures aimed at assessing perceived levels of public sector corruption in the country.



“I have invited the participation and collaboration of anti-corruption civil society, non-governmental and community-based organisations, the media, and investigative journalists to support the work and operations of the OSP in our collective effort in combating corruption. I state with gratification that the response has been enthusiastic.



“From January 2022 the OSP will institute, as part of its pressure-for- progress drive, an Annual Ghana Corruption League Table to assess perceived levels of public sector corruption in the estimation of experts and business people. In aid of this, public agencies would be ranked against each other on a corruption barometer and the results would be publicised every 9 December,” he said.