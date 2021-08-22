I’ll bow my head in shame if Agenda 111 is not completed by 2024 - Nana Kay

Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah better known as Nana Kay

• Nana Kay says it will be a disgrace if Agenda 111 is not fulfilled

• Agenda 111 project is an initiative of the Akufo-Addo led government



• Nana Kay believes the party will face karma if they fail on their promise



A Communications team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah, better known as Nana Kay, has said that he will bow his head in shame if the government is not able to fulfill the Agenda 111 promise.



The Agenda 111 project is an initiative of the Akufo-Addo-led government which was launched on August 17, 2021 to improve infrastructure in Ghana’s healthcare sector.



Under the project, 101 districts will have hospitals in addition to other selected regional and specialized hospitals. The construction is expected to be completed within 18 months from the date of commencement.



Making his submission in an interview monitored by Ghanaweb on Accra-based Neat FM, Nana Kay extolled government’s intervention in the education and economic sectors citing the Free-SHS and 1 district-1 factory initiatives.

However, according to him, it will be a disgrace if the NPP led-government is not able to fulfil their promise of constructing the hospitals.



He said, “This project that we are talking about if we are unable to complete it before 2024 elections, I will bow my heads down in shame.



“Because for all the things I have said, if it doesn’t come to pass, karma will face me in 2024,” Nana Kay said on Neat FM.



He added, “We are not going to sit down, we will give government pressure to complete these projects. These are not going to be ceremonial projects.”



Work on Agenda 111 is expected to open avenues of direct and indirect employment with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo estimating that some 200,000 jobs will be created. A lot of local technical expertise is also going to be used.



