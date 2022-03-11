I’ll build NPP into an all-inclusive party for victory 2024 – Former Foreign Affairs Minister

File photo: NPP Supporters

A former Foreign Affairs Minister in the Kuffour administration and a three-term Member of Parliament for Ejisu-Juaben constituency in the Ashanti Region, Akwasi Osei-Adjei has promised to build an all-inclusive New Patriotic Party (NPP) in order to retain power in the next general election in 2024.

He confirmed to journalists on Thursday that he is lacing up his boots to become the next National Chairman of the NPP.



According to him, it is now time for the next leader of the party to bring all and sundry to the table in order to break the eight and sustain power beyond 2024.



He further posited that the NPP is the party of choice for Ghanaians and regardless of the current global economic crises, the New Patriotic Party will still remain the party for Ghanaians and that its government is capable of reviving the economy to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

He, therefore, called on the grassroots to rally behind his candidature.



Mr. Osei-Adjei indicated he adopted orphans constituencies in the central and northern regions, contributed to the campaigns of Mr. Adu Boahen, former President John Agyekum Kuffour, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo among many other commitments to the party. He has been tipped by many as the right man for the job.