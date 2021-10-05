‘I’ll campaign for NPP flagbearer if I have strength’ – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he will only campaign for the next NPP flagbearer to become the president of Ghana if he has the strength.



According to him, supporting any of the candidates that have declared their intentions to contest for the flabearership position can cause disturbances in the party.



“My duty is to hold the balance, to make sure that there is a level playing field for all inside our party. The decision has to be the decision of the party, my thing is that whoever the party elects as the flagbearer for 2024, that person is who I will support and God willing, if I have strength campaign for the person to become President”, President Akufo-Addo said on Pure FM in Kumasi.

Speaking on the popular ‘breaking the eight’ slogan, the President noted that, it is relevant for the NPP to stay in power to ensure sustained development.



“I always say, our situation in Ghana, if the NPP government had continued after President Kufour, maybe Ghana would have realised the desired changes but we didn’t have the opportunity to continue.



“We continued the eight-year cycle. Mills and Mahama came as far as I am concerned, we went backwards again and I have a fear that may happen again if we don’t win 2024 and that has given birth to the slogan break the eight,” Akufo-Addo explained.



Some names that have emerged as persons interested in the President’s position include Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, Trades and Industry Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, Minister for Food and Agriculture, and Joe Ghartey.