8
Menu
News

I’ll close down all witch camps in two weeks – Kennedy Agyapong promises

Kennedy Agyapong1213131331313 Flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kennedy Agyapong

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kennedy Agyapong says if he is made President of Ghana his first agenda is to collapse all witch camps in the country.

According to him, there are no witches anywhere and such a mindset is borne out of poverty.

To Kennedy Agyapong, there is the need to empower the people to be financially stable and such accusations will not hold water.

“Give me two weeks when I become President, I will go to Yendi and close down all those witch camps. People capitalize on that to beat old women or force young children to admit that they are witches when they are not.

“Are you dumb? What is witchcraft? It’s just poverty, let’s build the people up and stop these kinds of witchcraft camps, it’s insane” he said.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears
Social media users lambast GH¢25 million Cathedral funding amid impact of June 3 floods
How the fast-rising Alpha Hour's tens of thousands army marched on an evangelical atheist
Prof Ahwoi recounts interviewing JJ in OB van at Burma Camp after June 4 coup
This is war, what 'childish behaviour' is this? - Pratt Blasts #FixtheCountry activists
Afia Schwar is a canker because we gave ‘too much room for buffoonery’ – Pundit
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Related Articles: