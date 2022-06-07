0
I'll create equitable opportunities for all and strengthen NPP - Stephen Ntim

Stephen Ayesu Ntim Ss Stephen Ntim is vying for the NPP Chairmanship position

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

An aspiring national chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has assured party supporters that he will resolve all internal disputes arising out of the various elections held by the elephant family if elected.

Addressing party delegates in the Western North, Western and Central regions as part of his “Time Aso to Break the 8” campaign tour, the aspirant said he would take steps to address all the issues that rose from the polls.

“I will make sure all internal disputes in some constituencies are resolved in the first 100 days in office as national chairman,” Ntim said.

“For us to be able to break the 8, we need to present a united front going into the 2024 elections. A house divided against itself cannot stand, so it is imperative that we iron out all our differences,” he added.

According to him, his campaign is hinged on strengthening the party and creating equitable opportunities for all.

“My resolve to always avail myself to be elected as the national chairman of the party emanates from my belief that the fast movement of our development and success as a country requires an NPP government and an overwhelming parliamentary majority,” Ntim said in an earlier statement.

“My campaign will focus on strengthening the party, creating equitable opportunities for all members and rewarding loyalty and hard work.”

“My prayer is that you, our cherished delegates, will find favour in my loyalty to our great party and demonstrable leadership qualities required to break the 8 and elect me as your next National Chairman”.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
