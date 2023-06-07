I'll fight for Assin North with my last breath – Gyakye Quayson

MP aspirant for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson

The Member of Parliament aspirant on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Gyakie Quayson has made a bold statement to support his candidacy, indicating that he will fight for the constituency with his last breath.

He made this statement when he visited the Assin North constituency to campaign ahead of the by-election slated for June 27, 2023.



In a video posted by Accra-based TV3 and sighted by GhanaWeb, the ousted MP was expressing his unwavering determination to continue to fight for the seat despite facing setbacks and being removed from office.



“I will fight for Assin North with my last breath. In every family, there is a Judas, as you are trying to pack things up others will be ready to destroy. But I know whoever is fighting something not for selfish gain but for the gains of the public, God crowns his efforts. The vision here is not a selfish vision. It is a vision for the whole Assin North community and its people. So, I know definitely we will achieve it,” he said.



The MP aspirant further called on his supporter and members of the National Democratic Congress to consolidate their efforts to capture ‘recapture’ the seat in the by-election.

“Let us all put our efforts together. And those saying that, once Joe Quayson steps foot here we will arrest him, among others. I came here from Accra nobody was able to stop me. I don’t fear anything, I only fear God. In the life I have lived, there is nothing that will done by will cause me to fear. As much as I have lived, I am no longer moved by anything done to me,” he added.



He continued to say that regardless of the disruption, he will still stand for the Assin North Constituency.



“Whatever they do, I will stand for Assin North” he declared.





It promises to be a busy day in the Assin North constituency because two events will take place. The NDC member, James Gyakye Quayson will be launching his campaign while the governing NPP will hold the primaries to elect the candidate for the by-election.#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/cipGEICLi1 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) June 7, 2023

